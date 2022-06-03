Blihaq: House of Representatives calls on Public Prosecutor to investigate corruption and abuse of power￼

Tripoli, 01 June, 2022 (Lana) – The official spokesman of the House of Representatives, Abdullah Belhaq, said, Tuesday, that the Sirte meeting discussed the draft budget and its amendment before deciding on it by the House of Representatives in the coming days.

Blihaq added in a press conference held after the meeting that was devoted to examining the state’s general budget bill for the year 2022 that all heads of the oversight bodies of the House of Representatives were obligated to abide by the instructions, laws and decisions issued by the House of Representatives, considering any body that violates this to lack legitimacy.

He explained that the draft law on the state’s general budget and the unified salary law will be presented in the coming days to the House of Representatives.

Belhaq added that during the meeting, the Attorney General was called to take measures and investigate violators in cases of corruption, waste of public money or abuse of power.

The Libyan government mandated by Parliament was also asked to develop a plan to address the expected food crisis during the coming period as a result of the international situation.

The Spokesman indicated that it was agreed that UNSMIL and the permanent members of the Security Council should be informed of the meeting’s outcomes.

Source: Libyan News Agency