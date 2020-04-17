BitHull Cryptocurrency Miners, Profitable Home Business Option

DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / BH Miner and BH Miners Box, two recently launched cryptocurrency miners from BitHull S.A. (www.BitHull.com), are quickly emerging as profitable home business options for many crypto enthusiasts. The extraordinary profit making capability of these Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) miners can be attributed to their low power consumption and high hash rates. Both these products are suitable for home-based mining because they generate very little noise.

BH Miner is the basic product from BitHull S.A. that has been designed specifically for newbies looking to try their hand in crypto mining. BH Miners Box, on other hand, is a combination of six BH Miners with serious profit making potential. Both these miners can be used for mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero.

Hash Rates:

BH Miner Hash Rates: Bitcoin: 360 TH/s, Litecoin: 60 GH/s, Ethereum: 15 GH/s, and Monero: 3 MH/s

BH Miners Box Hash Rates: Bitcoin: 2160 TH/s, Litecoin: 360 GH/s, Ethereum: 90 GH/s, and Monero: 18 MH/s

Profit (BH Miners Box):

Bitcoin: $7951.95 profit per month

Litecoin: $18.64k profit per month

Ethereum: $25.78k profit per month

Monero: $29.06k profit per month

Assuming power cost of $0.12/kWh, the monthly power expense for BH Miners Box comes to $285 only. Based on figures shared above, BH Miners Box users can break-even and start making profits within a month. To further enhance the profitability of its customers, BitHull S.A. covers the delivery and custom fees for them.

“Most of the initial buyers of our new BH Miner and BH Miners Box have successfully started their home based crypto mining business, and are about to turn them into profitable ventures. This is exactly what we wanted to achieve,” said Matias Milet, Vice President of BitHull S.A.

About BitHull S.A.

BitHull S.A. is a technology company dedicated to developing next-generation hardware for cryptocurrency mining. The company is run by a team of experts with a track record of delivering world-class tech components such as FPGA chips to numerous industry heavyweights. For more details, please visit https://www.bithull.com.

SOURCE: BitHull S.A.