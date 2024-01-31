Bitget Lists Jupiter (JUP) in DeFi and Solana Ecosystem Zone

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced the listing of Jupiter (JUP) in the Innovation, DeFi and Solana Ecosystem Zone. Jupiter is the leading DeFi dApp on Solana, serving as Solana's primary liquidity infrastructure and facilitating over 80% of the total retail liquidity movement. It seamlessly integrates with the majority of protocols within the Solana network.

As one of the industry's most advanced swap aggregation engines, Jupiter excels in delivering essential liquidity infrastructure for the Solana ecosystem. In addition to its vital role, Jupiter actively expands its DeFi product offerings, providing users with a comprehensive suite that includes Limit Order, DCA/TWAP, Bridge Comparator, and Perpetuals Trading.

Gracy Chen, the Managing Director of Bitget, stated, "Bitget seeks a good way to support the development of different blockchains and ecosystems. The listing of Jupiter showcases the innovative potential and support for the crypto ecosystem and aligns with our commitment to offering our users access to cutting-edge projects. We aim to create a Spot Market with rich choices and excellent quality projects."

With an unwavering focus on user satisfaction, Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. By listing Jupiter, Bitget aims to provide its users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects. The platform actively expands the variety of digital assets in its spot market, with over 350 new listings added in 2023.

Furthermore, Bitget Wallet supports over 100 mainnets and offers access to more than 250,000 tokens. Its on-chain trading function, Bitget Swap, enables seamless cross-chain trading between nearly 30 mainnets. By providing a comprehensive trading experience, Bitget ensures accessibility and convenience for traders.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bitget.com/support/articles/12560603804632

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

