Bitget Lists De.Fi (DEFI) In Innovation Zone and Web3 Zone

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announces the listing of De.Fi (DEFI) in the Innovation Zone and Web3 Zone. Through this strategic listing, Bitget continues its mission to pioneer innovative blockchain and crypto ecosystem developments.

De.Fi (DEFI) is making waves as the Web3 SocialFi & Antivirus platform, revolutionizing accessibility and gamification capabilities while integrating cutting-edge risk mitigation technology. This comprehensive approach aims to unlock opportunities and cater to the ever-expanding investor base. In the spirit of innovation, De.Fi has designed and implemented a series of security solutions over the past four years. Notably, its De.Fi Antivirus Suite, which is officially utilized by Coingecko, zkSync, Fantom, and various others, has successfully prevented over $1.1 billion of users' funds from being stolen in 2023.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, states: "Bitget seeks a good way to support the development of different blockchains and ecosystems. This project showcases the innovative potential and support for the crypto ecosystem, aligning with our commitment to offering our users access to cutting-edge projects. We aim to create a Spot Market with rich choices and excellent quality projects."

Bitget has consistently broadened its market presence, excelling in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. The platform's mission centers on fostering opportunities for users to invest in high-value projects. Notably, in 2023 alone, Bitget added over 350 new listings, marking a steadfast commitment to expanding the variety of digital assets in its spot market. Furthermore, Bitget Wallet supports over 100 mainnets and 250,000+ tokens, offering users substantial options for their investment strategies. Additionally, with its on-chain trading function Bitget Swap, users enjoy seamless cross-chain trading capabilities among nearly 30 mainnets.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

Contact

Rachel Cheung

media@bitget.com

SOURCE: Bitget