Bitget Features in UCLA Professor Alex Nascimento’s Book on Blockchain and STOs

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has been featured in the fourth edition of The STO Financial Revolution by Alex Nascimento , leading blockchain researcher and professor at UCLA. The book provides a comprehensive understanding of blockchain, crypto, and Web3 technologies, offering practical insights into compliant fundraising and real-world use cases for businesses and investors.Developed in collaboration with industry experts, this edition showcases case studies from leading organizations, including Bitget, DWF Labs, UNICEF, BTG Pactual, and Polymath. It highlights key developments in the blockchain sector and shows how blockchain solutions are transforming global finance. The book has been adopted by several academic institutions, including UCLA, as a key resource for educating future professionals in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

“The integration of blockchain technology and Web3 principles into educational frameworks across the globe is essential for cultivating a generation equipped to navigate an increasingly decentralized digital landscape. By sponsoring blockchain education initiatives like our textbook, Bitget fulfills a crucial role beyond commerce, becoming architects of literacy of a technology that promises to reshape our fundamental understanding of money, governance, and digital autonomy,” said Alex Nascimento, MA, MBA, UCLA Blockchain Faculty.

Bitget’s case study in the book focuses on its strategic role in the blockchain ecosystem and its efforts to enhance access to digital financial tools. The feature outlines how Bitget contributes to the advancement of blockchain adoption through practical, secure solutions and highlights its initiatives in the Web3 space. It offers readers a closer look at the innovations and developments that have positioned Bitget as a notable player in the crypto industry.

This edition of The STO Financial Revolution includes up-to-date information on blockchain advancements and emerging trends, making it a valuable resource for academics, investors, and industry professionals worldwide. By featuring Bitget’s contributions, the book further establishes its relevance in offering practical insights into the future of digital finance and tokenized ecosystems.

“Being featured in one of my personal favourites The STO Financial Revolution is a significant moment for Bitget,” said Vugar Usi Zade, Chief Operating Officer at Bitget. It’s a badge of honour for us to gain placement in the book, where Bitget’s firm stance and fast growth has been highlighted aligned with our goals of pushing the boundaries of blockchain adoption. As we continue to innovate and offer crypto solutions, our role in advancing the Web3 ecosystem has been more rigid now than ever.”

The book’s release serves as an important reference for those looking to deepen their understanding of blockchain technology and its growing impact on financial markets. The recognition of Bitget in this publication shows its relevance and growing influence in the global blockchain sector.

To know more about STO Financial Revolution edition four, please visit here .

