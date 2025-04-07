Bitget Chief of Legal’s Open Letter Highlights Expansion and Regulatory Compliance Plans

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has published an open letter by its Chief Legal Officer, Hon Ng, which highlights the exchange’s efforts in global regulatory compliance and expansion. The CEX continues to grow in the global crypto market by securing regulatory approvals and expanding its operations. With a strong focus on compliance, Bitget is navigating evolving regulatory landscapes with over eight licenses obtained while ensuring that users have access to a secure and transparent trading environment.

Hon Ng, Chief Legal Officer at Bitget, has addressed the company’s strategic direction in an open letter, providing plans to grow Bitget’s regulatory standing across multiple jurisdictions. His statements show the importance of regulatory dialogues and highlight upcoming initiatives that will shape the platform’s future.

“The regulatory environment surrounding digital assets is becoming more defined, and Bitget is taking proactive steps to work alongside authorities to ensure responsible growth. Compliance is not an obligation it’s a necessity; it’s about setting a standard for the industry and building a sustainable ecosystem for users,” said Hon Ng, Chief Legal Officer at Bitget.

Bitget has already secured registrations and approvals in several key markets, including Australia, Italy, Poland, Lithuania, the UK, the Czech Republic, and El Salvador. These achievements align with the company’s strategy of working within legal frameworks and supporting initiatives that promote advanced security and user protection. The legal and compliance teams are working closely to obtain additional licenses in jurisdictions that will further enhance the platform’s accessibility and credibility.

One of the primary objectives for the upcoming year is to refine the company’s compliance protocols. A strong Know Your Customer (KYC) process is being implemented to optimize user verification while adhering to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations. In parallel, Bitget is investing in advanced transaction monitoring tools to detect and prevent illicit activity, ensuring that all operations adhere to the highest standards of financial integrity.

Collaboration with regulators and law enforcement agencies remains a key aspect of Bitget’s compliance efforts. The company has established direct communication channels with authorities to facilitate transparent reporting and improve response times in cases of suspicious activity. By adopting new technological solutions, Bitget aims to enhance global cooperation while safeguarding user privacy.

In addition to regulatory advancements, Bitget is focused on introducing innovative products that align with compliance requirements. Bitget is already building even stronger user protection, risk management features, and enhanced security measures that strengthen the platform’s durability and credibility. This is in line with the company’s targets of maintaining a secure, compliant, and user-centric trading platform.

As part of its commitment to responsible operations, Bitget strictly adheres to international sanctions controls. Users from restricted regions are prohibited from accessing the platform, ensuring that all activities remain within legal boundaries. A dedicated compliance team continuously monitors global regulatory developments to adjust policies as needed.

Bitget’s legal and compliance strategy is designed to adapt to the rapidly changing digital asset landscape. With regulatory discussions evolving worldwide, the company is prepared to adjust its framework to align with new policies and emerging industry standards. The legal team remains engaged in conversations with policymakers to contribute to the responsible development of crypto regulations.

“Compliance is a continuous process that requires foresight and collaboration. Our goal here is simple: we comply, expand, operate, and grow. Our focus remains on making crypto accessible to everyone globally, and each license and approval is a step closer to it,” added Ng.

Bitget’s ongoing expansion and compliance efforts reaffirm its role as a leading player in the crypto market. By staying ahead of regulatory changes and implementing rigorous security measures, the company indeed plans to keep its title of being one of the top most trusted crypto exchanges globally.

