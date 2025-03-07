Bitget Blockchain4Her’s Anniversary: A Year in Review Bitget Blockchain4Her’s Anniversary: A Year in Review

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is reflecting on the remarkable year of achievements of its Blockchain4Her initiative. Since its inception in January 2024, Blockchain4Her has made impactful strides to bridge the gender gap in Web3 by empowering women through education, mentorship, funding and networking opportunities to thrive in the Web3 ecosystem.

In March 2024, Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget and initiator of Blockchain4Her, was invited to shed light on gender equality initiatives at the UN Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW). This inclusion illuminates Bitget’s impact on the global stage and its voice in shaping conversations around diversity, inclusion, and equitable opportunities in the blockchain industry.

To further its mission, Bitget unveiled the Blockchain4Her Ambassador Program, enlisting female crypto leaders to be ambassadors and catalysts for change. Our distinguished ambassadors are; Tess Hau, Founder of Tess Ventures, Yevheniia Broshevan, Co-founder of Hacken and Cecilia Hsueh, the CEO of Layer 2 ecosystem project Morph. Leaning on their expertise and experience, the ambassador program aims to encourage more women to join space by building a safe-space for women to explore blockchain.

In September 2024, Bitget participated in the SheFi Summit in Singapore, which saw hundreds of participants from around the world. The event featured the inaugural Blockchain4Her Awards, recognizing five outstanding women for their contributions to the blockchain industry. Looking specifically at Southeast Asia, Bitget also held Southeast Asia Blockchain4Her Awards to honor the achievements of women leaders in the region. Entrepreneurs Jenny Nguyen (Nguyen Ngoc Son Quynh), Bea Llana, Theresa Tjandrawinata and Cheryl Law were awarded for their innovative solutions and contribution to the crypto scene while Tascha Punyaneramitdee won the “Innovative Web3 Female Entrepreneur Award – SEA edition.”

“At Bitget, we believe that innovation thrives when diversity leads the way. Blockchain4Her is more than just a program; it’s a movement. We’re committed to providing women with the education, mentorship, and opportunities they need to participate in the Web3 revolution and to lead it. The future of blockchain is inclusive, and together, we are shaping it,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

Bitget also launched the “Pitch n Slay” program, aiming to provide financial support, professional guidance, and exposure for female entrepreneurs. The final event was held in Bangkok, Thailand, in November 2024, where shortlisted female-led projects had the opportunity to compete for a share of $100,000 in seed funding via Foresight Ventures. Anne Beh, Founder at Art3mis, an Oracle AI Tarot card fortune-telling achieved 3rd place, whereas Doris Hernandez, Co-Founder at Functor Network, an Automatic Layer for AI agents secured 2nd position. The first prize was won by Julija Bainiaksina, Founder at MiniMe, an AI agent as-a-service project.

In the past year, Blockchain4Her made significant strides in supporting and empowering women in the blockchain industry. The program distributed $50,000 to support promising projects led by women and recognized nine exceptional women with the Blockchain4Her Awards for their inspiring contributions. In addition, Blockchain4Her hosted over 10 meetups globally, fostering meaningful conversations and collaborations within the community. These events attracted more than 1,000 women who participated in networking, learning, and driving innovation in the blockchain space. The initiative also garnered substantial global media attention, amplifying its mission and impact worldwide.

Looking ahead, Bitget will continue to advocate opportunities for women in blockchain. Through partnerships and investing in education and mentorship, Bitget will continue to be a driving force in fostering an inclusive Web3 ecosystem, empowering women to lead, innovate, and shape the future of blockchain together.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

