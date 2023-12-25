Bishop Krikor Kosa prays for peace and stability in Syria and the occupied Palestine

Cairo, Bishop Krikor Kosa of the Armenian Catholics in Alexandria expressed hope that peace and stability would prevail in Syria and the occupied Palestinian territories. Bishop Krikor Kosa was speaking during a Christmas mass held in Cairo on Sunday. He called for ending the wars in all parts of the world and ending suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, especially innocent children. Speaking to SANA correspondent in Cairo, the bishop prayed to God to bless the entirety of Syria with peace and security. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

