House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday hosted the Secretary-General of the Tashnag Party, MP Hagop Pakradounian, at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh.

Discussions reportedly centered on the country’s general conditions, political updates, and legislative matters of mutual interest.

Additionally, Speaker Berri received Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud, addressing local governance issues and municipal affairs during their meeting.

Source: National news agency – Lebanon