BCEN Paves Path for Nurses Worldwide to Become Board Certified in Emergency Nursing & Celebrates Certified Nurses Day

OAK BROOK, Illinois, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), the benchmark for specialty certification across the emergency spectrum, today announced a new pathway for registered nurses (RNs) and RN-equivalent nurses educated and/or practicing outside the U.S. to become board certified in emergency, pediatric emergency, trauma and transport nursing. Board certification independently validates an RN’s specialty knowledge and expertise and helps ensure they stay current on the latest advances, technology and best practices. A growing body of research links certified nursing practice with improved patient, nurse and organizational outcomes.

“We are opening the doors wide for nurses around the globe to validate their emergency, trauma and transport nursing expertise through BCEN’s respected and sought-after board certification programs,” said BCEN Executive Director Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC. “When someone experiences a health emergency or trauma, board certification is an important assurance to patients and their families, employers and communities that their nurses have achieved the highest standards of clinical and professional excellence.”

Through credential evaluation and verification expert CGFNS International, Inc., BCEN’s new, easy-to-navigate international candidate evaluation process determines whether candidates educated and/or practicing outside the U.S. or its territories who would like to sit for a BCEN certification exam have completed (1) a nursing education program on par with the U.S. diploma, associate degree in nursing (ADN) or bachelor’s degree (BSN), and (2) possess a valid, unrestricted RN or RN-equivalent license.

Upon successful completion of the verification pathway at https://bcen.org/ international-credential- evaluation/, international candidates will apply directly to BCEN to earn any of BCEN’s five emergency nursing certifications:

Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN)

Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN)

Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN)

Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN)

Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN)

“BCEN is excited to welcome and support international candidates as we celebrate Certified Nurses Day and 40 years of BCEN-certified nurses,” said Schumaker. As of March 2020, there are approximately 39,700 CENs, 4,500 CFRNs, 5,300 CPENs, 250 CTRNs and 5,200 TCRNs, with some nurses holding multiple BCEN credentials.

For Certified Nurses Day, BCEN is recognizing nurses who hold all five BCEN certifications on social media, offering an updated Nurse Recognition Toolkit, and celebrating the excellence, achievements and impact of every BCEN nurse.

About BCEN

Throughout 2020, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) is celebrating 40 years of robust board certification programs fostering empowered RNs across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. Today, nearly 55,000 BCEN credentials are held by RNs specializing in adult/mixed emergency, pediatric emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, and trauma nursing. Learn more at bcen.org. Follow BCEN on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About CGFNS

CGFNS International, Inc., is the world’s largest credentials evaluation organization for the nursing and allied healthcare professions. Learn more at https://www.cgfns.org/about/.

