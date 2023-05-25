Bahrain participates in international conference on terrorist fighters

A Bahraini delegation, led by Ambassador Nancy Abdullah Jamal, Chief of Strategic Affairs Sector at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ,and Brigadier Mohammed Abdullah Al Haram, Assistant Chief of Public Security for Operations and Training Affairs, participated in an international conference on global policies towards terrorist fighters, which was held in Malta on May 24-25.

Ambassador Nancy Jamal affirmed that Bahrain's participation in the conference confirms Bahrain's keenness to give priority to strategic issues related to combating global terrorism and preventing extremism.

It also confirms Bahrain's full commitment to assuming its responsibilities as an effective international partner that is capable of contributing to short and long-term collective counter-terrorism initiatives, she added, noting that the kingdom's foreign policy is based on constant participation in the international community's efforts to fight terrorism that still poses a serious threat to the world.

The conferees discussed emerging terror threats, and ways to cope with the rapidly changing development and challenges. They also reviewed ways to intensify constructive cooperation among international partners to achieve global security, peace and stability.

The meeting was organised by the Counterterrorism Bureau of the United States Department of State, in partnership with the International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law (IIJ) in Malta, with the participation of senior officials and decision-makers in the field of counter terrorism.

Source: Bahrain News Agency