Babylon Police: Recovering the body of a young man who drowned in a river south of the province

The Babylon Police Command announced today, Tuesday, that one of its detachments from the River Police Department was able to recover the body of a young man who died by drowning in the Euphrates River passing through Al-Qasim district, south of the province.

Media Director of Babylon Police, Brigadier General Adel Al-Husseini, said, "The process of recovering the body took place through the efforts of the divers detachment, under the order of the department director, upon receiving the news."

He added that the police transferred the body to the forensic medicine office, and that an investigation was opened into the accident.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency