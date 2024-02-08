Azerbaijan’s Aliyev re-elected as president for a fifth consecutive term

Baku, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev secured a fifth consecutive term in office after obtaining more than 90 % of the votes official results showed. AFP quoted Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), as saying during a press conference 'The people of Azerbaijan elected Ilham Aliyev as president of the country,' noting that the voter turnout reached 67.7%. Following the election result, thousands of the president's supporters took to the streets of Baku Capital city, to celebrate this victory. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency