AxiomSL expands its global presence in Saudi Arabia with Carlyle Square Consultancy

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — AxiomSL, the industry’s leading provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions, today announces a partnership with Carlyle Square Consultancy, a specialist in the field of financial services led by founder Mr. Tariq Javed, who has 33 years’ experience as a central banker and regulator at SAMA (Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority – the Saudi Central Bank).

Mr. Tariq Javed, together with the AxiomSL team, will be providing regional expertise and consultancy in the areas of risk and regulatory reporting for financial institutions in Saudi Arabia and GCC countries. As a team, they will build key relationships with firms in the region that require risk analytics, data management and regulatory reporting solutions.

AxiomSL has over 25 years’ experience in intelligent data management, delivering solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics globally. This experience combined with the Carlyle Square Consultancy will enable clients in the region to address the changing regulatory requirements, using the latest data driven technology.

Prior to Carlyle Square Consultancy, Mr. Tariq Javed was a senior advisor at SAMA, where he participated in the development of national policies and reforms of the financial and banking sectors, in addition to the development and implementation of financial laws and regulations (including Basel I to Basel III) in the region.

David Attenborough, EMEA Head of Client Relationships, AxiomSL, stated: “It is a pleasure working with Mr. Tariq Javed whose knowledge of the financial sector in the region, and the regulatory requirements are profound. He is well respected in the banking sector especially for his understanding of the intricacies of the regulatory requirements. He has overseen the implementation of Basel I, II and III standards, corporate governance, and risk management systems in the KSA Banking System. Our collaboration with Carlyle Square Consulting will enable financial firms to manage risk with a transparent data-driven approach, while delivering the clarity and insights in the calculations and the controls needed to successfully address Basel-driven requirements. With ControllerView Data Integrity and Control platform, banking clients will not only improve their risk management and compliance operations but will gain the confidence in the accuracy of their data.”

Mr Tariq Javed, Carlyle Square Consultancy, stated: “I am delighted to work with AxiomSL, which has a unique data management platform with a dynamic data lineage and drill down feature – this type of technology is what financial firms from this region could benefit from when considering IFRS 9 and upcoming Basel IV regulations. We will work together to help the banks deal with the future complexity of regulatory requirements and technology advancements in the region.”

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management, and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years’ experience, the platform can be deployed on premise or on the cloud. Its client base spans regional and global financial institutions and encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions. AxiomSL is in the top 20 of the Chartis RiskTech100® 2020 ranking.

About Carlyle Square Consultancy

Carlyle Square Consultancy Ltd (CSC) is a unique risk and finance boutique consultancy firm for Financial Services established by a Senior Ex. Central Banker and Regulator Mr. Tariq Javed.

