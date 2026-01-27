Axi Select Expands Pro M Ranks to 10 as Global Trader Community Surpasses 49,000 

SYDNEY, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi has shared that 10 traders worldwide have now reached the $1M Pro M level in Axi Select – the broker’s flagship capital allocation program – marking a major milestone as the program’s global trading community surpasses 49,000 participants.

The growth reflects the continued momentum of Axi Select, a performance-based capital allocation program designed to support traders with a clear, structured pathway toward managing meaningful levels of capital. Pro M represents the program’s top tier, providing qualified traders with the opportunity to manage up to USD $1,000,000 in allocated capital.

Unlike traditional funded trading models, progression within Axi Select is based on consistency, disciplined risk management, and adherence to professional trading standards in live market conditions. Traders advance through a structured framework supported by Axi Select’s proprietary performance metric, Edge Score, allowing them to scale their trading activity in a fair and sustainable way.

“This milestone reflects what’s possible when traders are given the right platform, structure, and support to grow,” said Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select. “Axi Select is designed to open doors for talented traders around the world by providing an environment in which they can reach their full potential and maximise their advantage. Seeing 10 traders reach Pro M in just two years highlights the depth of talent within our community and the strength of the program we’ve built.”

Welcoming the New Pro M Traders

The newest Pro M traders bring a variety of professional backgrounds and trading styles, reflecting the breadth and diversity of the Axi Select community:

Zhu brings decades of market experience, blending technical, fundamental, and algorithmic approaches. His progression reflects a strong focus on disciplined execution, risk control, and long-term growth.

Ramon is recognised for his methodical, data-driven trading style, maintaining consistency and controlled exposure across varying market conditions.

Sergio exemplifies adaptability and mental discipline, refining his approach through multiple stages of the program to ultimately reach its highest tier.

Building Sustainable Trading Careers

As traders look ahead to the year ahead, increased engagement and progression within Axi Select highlights a growing demand for professional trading pathways that prioritise longevity, accountability, and performance over time.

The milestone underscores the value of platforms that support traders at every stage of their development, providing not only access to capital, but also the structure and environment needed to grow, progress, and build sustainable trading careers.

