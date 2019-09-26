Thursday, 26/9/2019 | 10:08 UTC+0
At SDRPY Exhibition in New York, International Recognition for Saudi Development Efforts in Yemen

September 26, 2019   

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — This week the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) is holding a special exhibition on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York to introduce the program and its development efforts in Yemen.

SDRPY Communications Director Abdullah bin Kadasa (right) briefs Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadhrami (center) and Yemeni Ambassador to the United States Ahmed Awad BinMubarak (second from right) on SDRPY projects at UN Headquarters.

Saudi Foreign Minister Dr. Ibrahim Al-Assaf visited the SDRPY exhibition area at UN Headquarters, accompanied by Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, and listened to a brief explanation of development projects in Yemen from SDRPY Communications Director Abdullah bin Kadasa.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, Saudi Permanent Representative to the UN Abdullah Al-Mouallimi, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama also visited the program’s marquee and listened to a presentation on SDRPY development projects and the Kingdom’s initiatives in Yemen.

During his visit to SDRPY’s pavilion, after hearing a description of the program’s current and future projects, Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadhrami praised the Kingdom’s development efforts in support of the brotherly people of Yemen across several Yemeni governorates and their impact on Yemeni communities and society as a whole.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir (right) is briefed on Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen initiatives by SDRPY Communications Director Abdullah bin Kadasa at UN Headquarters in New York.

The exhibition includes virtual reality (VR) technology representing program projects in the Yemeni governorates, videos of SDRPY operations, and an image gallery of Yemenis of all age groups who are benefiting from the program’s development projects. These projects have had a visible, positive effect on the lives of Yemeni citizens, both directly and indirectly, by both helping to strengthen the Yemeni economy and increasing employment among the Yemeni workforce.

