ARROW was invited to participate in a delegation of CCPIT to visit three Middle East countries.

GUANGDONG, CHINA/ ACCESSWIRE/ October 31, 2019/ On October 29, China Pavilion representatives of the Expo 2020 Dubai departed for three Middle East countries (UAE, Oman and Egypt) for a visit. ARROW, as a designated ceramic sanitary ware supplier for China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai UAE, went to the Middle East with the delegation. This trip will make an on-the-spot investigation of the local industrial patterns in the Middle East, and participants will discuss the economic development in the Middle East through exchange forms such as economic and trade cooperation seminars.

ARROW was officially awarded as ” Designated Ceramic Sanitary Ware Supplier for China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai UAE”

Respond to the Belt and Road, aim at the cooperation of smart industry in the Middle East

Under the initiative of “the Belt and Road “, more and more industries are inclined to carry out market strategic layout in the Middle East. Especially, this trend is directly reflected in the sanitary ware field-in recent years, the Middle East and Africa have become the two regions with the fastest growth in the export trade volume of sanitary ware in China. As early as the “Smart Dubai” plan put forward in 2014, the Dubai government claimed that it would vigorously support the development of the smart life industry, which also opened up a favorable situation for Chinese enterprises to enter Dubai’s smart home market.

It is understood that most sanitary ware ceramic products in the Middle East region depend on China for import, but the market share of Chinese brands in the Middle East intelligent sanitary ware is still relatively low. However, with the vigorous promotion of the “the Belt and Road initiative” policy, ARROW will expand its business in the Middle East region, hoping to provide solutions for the construction of smart cities by using smart products and technologies and lead China’s Smart Manufacturing to the world.

Gather wisdom to create strength, from intelligent single product to intelligent life

For a long time, ARROW firmly believes that innovation is the core competitiveness of the brand. In recent years, enterprises have continuously stepped up their research and development of products and technologies. They have successively introduced intelligent products such as V6 Wing, V6 Chan, V6 Peak and V7 Chi, which have been highly recognized inside and outside the industry. Relying on the pursuit of extreme quality, ARROW shower and faucet products have also won many honors such as Germany’s “IF Design Award”, Germany’s “Red Dot Award” and China’s innovative design award “Red Star Award”.

ARROW’s POPOO Constant Temperature Shower Won 2019 German Red Point Award

With the upgrading of consumption, ARROW has real-time insight into the market trend and has put forward a forward-looking concept of “custom bathroom”, changing from providing intelligent products to providing personalized intelligent lifestyle. In May this year, ARROW released six smart new products simultaneously, including smart thermostatic shower, smart toilet, customized sanitary ware space and other product series, gradually upgrading from smart single product to overall customized smart space, and pushing the industry and sanitary ware space to the next process of intelligence.

Deepen the global layout and impact international high-end sanitary ware brands.

As early as 2015, ARROW was selected into the China Pavilion of the Milan World Expo and became the designated supplier of the China Pavilion of the 2015 Milan World Expo, taking a key step on the journey of internationalization. Today, ARROW has become the designated ceramic sanitary ware supplier for the China Pavilion of the Expo 2020 Dubai, which made an important contribution to the internationalization strategy. With its excellent design and exquisite workmanship, ARROW has gradually established its competitive strength with global brands.

Under the impetus of economic globalization and the wave of “Chinese goods going out to sea”, ARRO carries out business and project cooperation with other countries. Its products are exported to more than 50 countries and regions such as the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain. At the same time, relying on its own hard strength, it has also participated in the construction of many important overseas projects.

During this trip to the Middle East, ARROW will gradually open a new chapter of “internationalization-Middle East” and show the world the strength of “Mind in China” through the window of the Middle East. At the same time, drawing on the initiative of “the Belt and Road initiative” and the construction of the China Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, ARROW represents China’s intelligent manufacturing enterprises’ path to a sustainable and ecological innovative economy.

