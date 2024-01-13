Tripoli: The Narcotics and Psychotropic Drugs Control Agency announced yesterday the arrest of a drug dealer in Tripoli in possession of 100 Tramadol tablets. The agency said on its Facebook page that the information was received by the support office stating that there is a person in Tripoli who is promoting narcotic drugs. A working team has been formed to follow up on the information, research, and investigate. It added that after verifying the information, an elaborate ambush was prepared, and he was caught red-handed in the incident of trafficking 30 Tramadol tablets, and 100 Tramadol tablets were found in his possession. He admitted that he had trafficked and abused narcotic drugs, and all legal measures were taken against him, and he was referred to the Anti-Drug Crimes Prosecution. Source: Libyan News Agency