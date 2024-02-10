Army air defenses repel Israeli aggression on Damascus countryside

Damascus, The army air defenses on Saturday repelled an Israeli missile aggression on a number of posts in Damascus countryside and downed a number of the rockets. 'Nearly at 1.05 a.m. on Saturday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some sites in Damascus countryside,' a military source told SANA. The source added that the army air defenses confronted the missile aggression, downing a number of the missiles, affirming that the losses were limited to materials. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency