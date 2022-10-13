Anthology to host annual Teaching and Learning Conference in Dubai

Blackboard Teaching and Learning Conference (TLC) is now Anthology Together Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that Anthology Together Middle East is set to take place October 18 –19, 2022 in Dubai. With more than 60 institutions and 200 educators from across the Middle East expected to attend, Anthology Together Middle East marks the company’s first in-person education technology conference in the region following the merger between Blackboard and Anthology.

Anthology Together Middle East will feature keynotes by Anthology leaders and deep dive discussions led by higher education experts on trends and challenges impacting the global education community. Duncan Stevens, author of “Effective Influence,” will also give a plenary address designed to help educators collaborate more effectively and embrace change with a forward-thinking mindset. Sessions will focus on topics ranging from key instructional design principles for digital courses to building more inclusive learning experiences, with presentations delivered by:

Dr. Hazzaa Al Shareef, Vice President of Academic Affairs, Saudi Electronic University

Dr. Muneerah Badr Almahasheer, Dean for eLearning and Distance Learning, Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University

Samira Rasulova, Director of Academic Administration and Faculty Affairs, ADA University

Dr. Asli Hassan, Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL), Khalifa University

Dareen Abu-Lail, Accessibility Outreach Manager, Zayed University

Danny Azzi, Director of e-Learning, Notre Dame University Louaize

Dr. Hassan Alghamdi, Dean of eLearning and IT, Al Baha University

Dr. Mosleh Al Adaileh, Director of e-Learning, King Faisal University

“Educators and students in the Middle East continue to grapple with a new set of challenges around hybrid learning and bringing the best minds in the sector together is imperative to identify the right path forward,” said Oleg Figlin, Vice President of EMEA at Anthology. “Anthology Together Middle East will help foster discussion among leaders from higher education institutions in the region on pressing issues, with an emphasis on how technology can positively impact the future of education and support success for all learners.”

The two-day conference will address important topics like student enrolment and retention, student success through digital and blended learning, academic adoption, online assessment and feedback, data analytics and protection, inclusive learning and more.

Visit www.anthology.com/together- middle-east to learn more and register.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences , we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

