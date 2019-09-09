Anomali Demonstrates Threat Intelligence Driven Cybersecurity Solutions at MENA Information Security Conference 2019

Company Provides Expert Insights on Panel Discussion About Threat Intelligence

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anomali , a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity, today announced it is participating in the MENA Information Security Conference 2019, hosted at the Crowne Plaza, Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention Center.

As part of the company’s continued expansion into the region, Anomali representatives will be available at their booth to demonstrate how customers are using its intelligence-driven solutions to make effective cybersecurity decisions.

Additionally, Anomali Senior Solutions Consultant Andrew de Lange will participate in the panel discussion: Leveraging Threat & Vulnerability Intelligence to Make Cyber Space Safe, scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 12:10 PM.

According to a recent report by UAE-based Dark Matter, businesses and government agencies across the region are being hit with an increasing number of cyberattacks. Observed adversaries were primarily targeting organizations with espionage campaigns. In one instance, attackers using Triton malware may have been trying to inflict physical damage on a Saudi oil producer, according to the report.

“In cyber space, the public and private sectors are under constant attack from adversaries backed by nation states and independent hackers looking to earn fast money on the dark web and through ransomware attacks,” said de Lange. “Threat intelligence shows organizations who their adversaries are, when they are being attacked, and helps them to make smart decisions about how to respond. At MENA, Anomali will show organizations how to use threat intelligence to prevent and respond to attacks.”

About Anomali

Anomali is a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity. Organizations rely on Anomali to detect threats, understand adversaries, and respond effectively. Our threat-intelligence driven solutions are optimized with machine learning, helping our customers to make smart security decisions. The platform enables organizations to collaborate and share threat information among trusted communities and is the most widely adopted platform for ISACs and leading enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit us at www.anomali.com .

