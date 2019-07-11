Anantara Vacation Club to add Kuwait Airways as Newest Airline Points Conversion Partner

BANGKOK, Thailand, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anantara Vacation Club, Asia’s premiere holiday ownership programme, has added Kuwait Airways, Kuwait’s flagship carrier, to its roster of partners in the Middle East to enhance the benefits available to Anantara Vacation Club Points Owners and Kuwait Airways’ Oasis Club members.

Eligible Club Points Owners can convert their Club Points into Oasis miles, while Oasis Club members will be able to earn Oasis miles with stays at select Anantara Vacation Club resorts. This new partnership helps to expand travel options to Club Points Owners while also providing increased earning opportunities for Kuwait Airways’ Oasis Club members.

When booking stays with Anantara Vacation Club in Phuket Bangkok and Bali, Kuwait Airways’ Oasis Club members will receive discounted offers of up to 70%, earn 3,000 miles and enjoy additional benefits. In conjunction with the launch offer, Oasis members will be eligible to earn double mileage for bookings made before 31 July 2019. Offering an exclusive collection of luxurious holiday ownership resorts and suites, Anantara Vacation Club is the ideal choice for discerning travellers seeking the certainty of luxury-brand quality and the opportunity to explore Asia’s top destinations.

Anantara Vacation Club’s Diamond Ownership tiers and above will be offered the opportunity to convert their Anantara Vacation Club Points into Kuwait Airways Oasis miles, providing them with access to over 38 destinations worldwide.

With Kuwait Airways joining us as our newest points conversion partner, we are able to further extend our global reach and provide more flexibility and convenience to our Club Points Owners who wish to explore the Middle East and beyond.

-Maurizio Bisicky, Chief Operating Officer of Anantara Vacation Club

Eligible Club Points Owners will be able to convert at a rate of 1 Anantara Vacation Club Point to 3.5 Oasis miles.

Kuwait Airways joins the likes of China Southern Airlines, Oman Air, Gulf Air and other programmes to have partnered with Anantara Vacation Club to offer points conversion options. It is also the latest member of Anantara Vacation Club’s growing number of alliance partners in the region, including Emirates Skywards, FAB Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Etisalat amongst others.

About Anantara Vacation Club

Anantara Vacation Club is Asia’s premier vacation ownership programme. It was launched in 2010 by Minor International PCL, the owner of Minor Hotels. The Club offers a portfolio of nine luxurious Club Resorts across Thailand, Indonesia, China and New Zealand and provides Club Points Owners and their guests with the opportunity to explore top holiday destinations. Club Points Owners’ travel opportunities are further enhanced through the use of the flexible Club Escapes and Global Traveller programmes, which provide access to hundreds of partner resorts and hotels internationally.

For more information, please visit www. anantaravacationclub.com, or follow Anantara Vacation Club’s blog or social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and Weibo.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is an international hotel owner, operator and investor with a portfolio of 549 hotels under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, NH Collection, NH, nhow, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International brands in 55 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, South and North America. With dynamic plans to expand existing brands and explore strategic acquisitions throughout opportunistic markets, Minor Hotels pursues a vision of a more passionate and interconnected world. For more information, please visit www.minorhotels.com.

