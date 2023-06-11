An Italian company resumes wastewater treatment in Libya.

The Italian Nova Agency said that the agreement on wastewater treatment signed between Libya and Italy during the visit of the Head of the Government of National Unity will be implemented by an Italian company with a value of 200 million euros.

Nova stated that the company will complete the work of the stations dedicated to the purification of sewage water in Tripoli and Misurata, which were suspended permanently in 2014 due to the war, and it is expected to complete the works by 2026.

The agency stressed the importance of the agreement in enhancing cooperation with a strategic country for Italy in the areas of energy and migration.

It is noteworthy that the Prime Minister, "Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba," signed with his Italian counterpart, "Georgia Meloni," in Rome during his visit on Wednesday, several memorandums of understanding in the areas of oil and gas and joint investment, including activating the contracts for the water and sewage treatment plants.

