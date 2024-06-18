An Iranian suspect was arrested in his possession of more than two kilograms of narcotic substances at the Shalamcheh border crossing



Basra, A force from the Fourth Region Border Command arrested a foreign suspect in his possession of more than two kilograms of crystal narcotic substances at the Shalamcheh border crossing.

The Command stated in a statement: The Shalamcheh Customs Police Station detachments and the K9 detachment affiliated with the Fourth Region Customs Police Directorate, while performing their duties in the passenger hall (arrivals), were able to arrest an Iranian suspect in his possession of a narcotic substance of the type (crystal) weighing (2200) kilograms hidden inside a clothing bag.

The statement added that a formal seizure report was prepared against him and the suspect and the substance were referred to the Shatt al-Arab Narcotics Division.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency