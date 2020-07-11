Algeria’s Foreign Minister Warns Of The Deteriorating Situation In Libya And Calls For Intensification Of Efforts.

Algeria- The Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sabri Boqadoum, renewed his call to international and regional parties to intensify efforts to find a solution to the Libyan crisis, warning of the danger of the deteriorating situation in the country and its implications for the security of the region. According to a statement of the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he urged “Boqadoum” in a virtual meeting held by the Security Council in New York, Wednesday, devoted to the developments of the Libyan situation, all regional and international parties interested in Libyan affairs to intensify efforts to find a solution to the crisis in a way that guarantees the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya .. The Algerian Minister stressed the need to comply with international legitimacy and the outputs of the Berlin Conference, with full consideration and full respect for the will of the Libyan people.

Source: Libya News Agency