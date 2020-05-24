Algerian Prime Minister: Dialogue And National Reconciliation Are The Basis For Ending The Libyan Differences

Russian Foreign Ministry: The Russian and Turkish foreign ministers are discussing the situation in Libya by phone. Moscow- The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed on the phone with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlod Oglu, the developments of the situation in Libya. A Russian Foreign Ministry statement said, Thursday, that the two parties discussed the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of the political process under the auspices of the United Nations, with the obligatory participation of the Libyan parties to resolve the crisis on the basis of the decisions of the Berlin Conference approved by the UN Security Council. The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, had discussed with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a telephone conversation between them on the 18th of May, the situation in Libya, expressing their concern over the escalation of clashes there.

Source: Libya News Agency