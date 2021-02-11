Breaking news
- Head Of Presidency Council Receives Phone Call From Al Sisi.
- Al Sisi Congratulates Dbaiba On His Election Head Of Government.
- Pres Erdogan says Turkey might consider leaving Libya if others go first
- UN Security Council Welcomes Selection Of New Executive Authority In Libya.
Algerian Foreign Minister Reassures Dbaiba Of Firm Support For Libyan People.February 11, 2021
Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Bugadoum on Wednesday expressed his country’s firm support for the Libyan people and its rejection of all form of interventions in Libya’s internal affairs.
This came in a telephone contact with the elected head of government Abdul Hamid Dbiaba, according to the Algerian news agency APS.
Bugadoum tweeted Algeria was prepared to cooperate and work together to achieve security and stability in this country.
Participants in the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue have elected Dbaiba as head of transitional government which will undertake the task of preparing for the elections in Decmber.
Source: Libya News Agency