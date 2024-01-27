Aleph.im launches Twentysix Cloud: An enhanced marketplace for Decentralized Cloud Computing

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2024 / Twentysix Cloud is an all-in-one, decentralized cloud marketplace, powered by aleph.im's Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). This launch marks a significant step in bridging decentralized cloud solutions with the growing demand for computing resources.

Aleph.im announces the launch of its innovative hub. Twentysix Cloud is a decentralized cloud marketplace offering a full range of blockchain-based storage, compute engine, indexing, and AI solutions for businesses and applications. By leveraging the aleph.im network, Twentysix Cloud ensures a secure, resilient, and transparent user experience. It sets a new standard for modern cloud infrastructures, utilizing tens of independent nodes worldwide.

The decentralized design of Twentysix Cloud meets the evolving needs of businesses and developers. It provides a versatile environment for a wide range of applications, empowering users through a robust architecture that seamlessly connects on-chain and off-chain data, eliminating centralized points of failure.

Twentysix Cloud now operates on a Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) model, offering users the flexibility to pay only for the resources they use. This approach leads to lower costs due to the distributed nature of resources. Payments can be made in ALEPH, the native token of the network, or in stablecoins. This system, which charges by the millisecond, leverages Avalanche C-chain and Superfluid for optimal payment solutions.

Twentysix Cloud is enhancing its integration with EVM blockchains like Avalanche to facilitate global streaming payments. This enhancement enables a seamless Pay-As-You-Go payment system that operates effortlessly across node operators, who contribute to maintaining and securing the network independently.

Jonathan Schemoul, co-founder and CEO of aleph.im, shared, "Twentysix Cloud offers a wide range of products for companies who wish to use an alternative solution to traditional cloud services. Until today, our users needed to hold or stake tokens to use our solutions. With the introduction of our Pay-As-You-Go model, we're excited to onboard more businesses and developers, providing easy access to a full Web3 cloud platform. Our product will incorporate DeFi components to facilitate stablecoin transactions and include fiat gateways to enhance ease of use."

Jonathan added, "Our mission is to contribute to the open-cloud industry as a whole and drive innovation across the space, providing new ways to build, deploy, and scale more effective models for AI. By opening this technology, we are offering decentralized AI's virtual agents and conversational AI products to all who wish to use it, in a confidential way."

In addition to its advanced capabilities, Twentysix Cloud and aleph.im are GDPR compliant. This ensures that stakers' personal data remains secure, and they retain ownership of their uploaded documents and metadata. These are stored on Twentysix Cloud's decentralized storage across 80+ core channel nodes, and 250+ compute resource nodes.

Twentysix Cloud is a cross-chain cloud solution powered by the aleph.im decentralized network, which offers developers access to databases, computing power, and file storage. It ensures operational resilience for applications, particularly in AI, DeFi, and gaming industries. Since 2020, its marketplace Instances and Micro-Virtual Machines have provided scalable, high-performance resources across various blockchains.

Aleph.im is a decentralized physical infrastructure network that enables developers and businesses to build applications with robust features thanks to a system of connected nodes responsible for the security and functionality of the peer-to-peer network. Core Channel Nodes (CCN) play a pivotal role in network control and governance, while Compute Resource Nodes (CRN) are designed to provide distributed secure computing power, and storage, ensuring better privacy, security, and control over their data and applications.

