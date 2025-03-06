Al-Shahoubi Engages with Italian Delegation to Boost Libyan Civil Aviation

Tripoli: The Minister of Transport in the Government of National Unity, Mohammed Al-Shahoubi, recently held a meeting with a delegation from the Italian General Civil Aviation Authority, led by Director General Fabio Nicolai. The discussions focused on technical cooperation and enhancing the readiness of the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority to welcome European and international audit teams.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Civil Aviation Authority, through its Facebook page, detailed that the meeting took place on Wednesday. This meeting is part of the ongoing efforts to collaborate with civil aviation entities from various countries, aiming to improve the capabilities of the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority. The objective is to prepare for the arrival of audit teams from the European Commission and the International Civil Aviation Organization, which is a crucial step towards lifting the existing air embargo.

During the discussions, Al-Shahoubi expressed appreciation for the bilateral cooperation and hig

hlighted the progress made in resuming flights between the two nations. He emphasized the continuous joint efforts required to completely remove European restrictions on air traffic with Libya.