Al-Shahoubi discusses with the Turkish Ambassador the return of Turkish Airlines to Libyan airports.

Tripoli: The GNU Minister of Transportation, Mohamed Al-Shahoubi, discussed yesterday with the Turkish Ambassador to Libya, Kenan Yilmaz, and his accompanying delegation cooperation between the two countries and the return of Turkish Airlines to the Libyan airports. According to the Ministry of Transportation, the meeting was attended by the Undersecretary for Air Transport Affairs, the Acting Head of the Civil Aviation Authority, and the Director of the Technical Cooperation Office at the Ministry's office. According to the ministry, Al-Shahoubi expressed his happiness and appreciation for the meetings between the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority and the Turkish Aviation Authority, pointing out that the two sides agreed to prepare a memorandum of understanding in this regard and to accelerate the implementation of its provisions as soon as possible in preparation for the return of Turkish Airlines to operate its flights to Libyan airports. Source: Libyan News Agency