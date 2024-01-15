Al-Shahoubi discusses with a Tunisian delegation mechanisms for settling debts owed by Libya.

The GNU Minister of Transportation, Mohamed Al-Shahoubi, discussed yesterday in Tripoli with the Chief of Staff at the Tunisian Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Energy, Ahlam El-Beji, the debts owed by Libya to Tunisia. The Ministry of Transportation stated that Al-Shahoubi, as head of the committee to inventory and review debts owed by Libya for the benefit of public and private entities in Tunisia, received Al-Baji in his office in the presence of the Tunisian ambassador to Libya, Al-Assaad Al-Ajili, the Libyan ambassador to Tunisia, Mustafa Ben Qaddara, and the head of the general director of the Tunisian Company for Refining Industries, Al-Afif Mabrouki. The ministry added that the meeting discussed the debts owed by Libya to Tunisia, which are debts for electricity consumption, civil aviation, and treatment clinics in Tunisia, noting that the discussion was about the appropriate mechanism for settling these debts. Source: Libyan News Agency