AL-RAHI RECEIVES SYRIAC CATHOLIC PATRIARCH IN DIMAN

Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, received today at the Patriarchal Summer Residence in Diman, Syriac Catholic Patriarch Youssef III Younan, with whom he discussed joint church affairs and preparations for the Roman Synod that will be held next October. Talks also dwelt on the parish conditions of both churches and the Christian presence in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, and ways to "support the Christian presence in the region and continue to testify to human values in light of the difficult circumstances and crises afflicting the East and the world at large."

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon