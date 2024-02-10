Al-Qatrani discusses with Italian company Scova the water crisis in Zliten.

Tunis: GNU Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Hussein Al-Qatrani, discussed on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Forum in Tunisia, with the Italian company "Scova," the leading Italian company in the area of water technologies and pumping and drainage stations, the crisis of the high groundwater level in the municipality of Zliten. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the technical chief of the company provided an explanation yesterday of the procedures that were taken after their visit to Zliten, the preliminary studies that were discussed, and the proposals reached by the company's specialists in this regard. Al-Qatrani asked the company to urgently submit their vision to the mayor of Zliten so that he could collect the visions and study them with the team of consultants assigned to prepare urgent solutions. Al-Qatrani said that the report submitted by the company will be followed up with those concerned in the municipality to achieve the goals that we all seek, target ing urgent and future solutions. Source: Libyan News Agency