Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on implanting pacemakers

SHARJAH, 20th March, 2023 (WAM) -- Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, affiliated with the Emirates Health Services (EHS), received a medical delegation from Austria, Italy and Switzerland. The visit aimed at training the doctors on the technique of implanting permanent wireless heart pacemakers, during qualitative training workshops held outside the United States and North America to train on this technology in an electrical unit and heart physiology in the hospital. Dr. Essam Al Zarouni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at EHS, confirmed that workshop reflects Al Qassimi Hospital's stature at the regional and global levels, pointing out that the hospital - in light of the support provided by EHS - has become a medical and scientific edifice that provides health care and treatment services in accordance with the highest international standards. It has also become a pioneer in the field of providing practical medical sciences, especially in the field of implantation of permanent cardiac pacemakers. Dr. Arif Al Nooryani, Director of Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, explained that the hospital organised training workshops as part of the Visiting Doctors Programme to train doctors from various European countries on this technology, in a step that confirms the high capabilities that the hospital possesses, which qualify it to provide rehabilitation, and treatment for many diseases, without surgical intervention in many cases. He said that this type of device or battery is the latest among permanent pacemakers, which are installed with intravenous catheters through the skin without surgery, as is the case in traditional pacemakers, which reduces the incidence of complications associated with the installation of traditional permanent pacemakers, such as infections, pneumothorax, and others.

Source: Emirates News Agency