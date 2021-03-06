Al-Mnifi Receives Two Congratulations From The King Of Saudi Arabia, And His Crown Prince.

Tripoli, - President of the Presidential Council "Muhammad Al-Mnifi" received two congratulatory telegrams from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and from the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prince Muhammad bin Salman, On the occasion of his election as Chairman of the Presidential Council in the Executive Authority.

In his congratulations to the Mnifi, King Salman affirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's keenness on everything that would support and consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries, in order to achieve growth and prosperity for the two brotherly countries and peoples.

Source: Libya News Agency