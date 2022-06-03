Al-Manqoush and her Tunisian counterpart discuss by phone developments in Libya￼

Tunisia, 01 June, 2022 (Lana) – Tunisian Foreign Minister: Othman Al-Jarandi affirmed his country’s ‘ readiness to stand with Libya and support it until it completes its political path in accordance with the satisfaction of Libyan brothers’.

This came during a phone call made by Al-Jarandi with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Najla Al-Manqoush, according to the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official page.

During the call, Al-Jarandi stressed that there is no alternative to dialogue to come up with a solution acceptable to all parties so that Libya can restore its health, security, stability and role in the region politically and economically for the benefit of our various countries and peoples.

For its part, Al-Manqoush briefed her Tunisian counterpart on the latest developments in the situation in Libya, praising Tunisia’s support for Libya and its support for a Libyan-Libyan dialogue that would enable Libya to restore its stability and health and prepare it to build its permanent institutions.

The two sides reviewed the results of the recent meetings, especially at the African level, the preparations for the upcoming entitlements bilaterally, regionally and internationally, and the most important issues of common concern. The two ministers reiterated the strength of the Libyan bilateral relations and the need to move forward towards supporting and developing them in the interest of the two countries and in response to the current regional and international challenges that call for concerted efforts and more coordination in visions and positions.

Source: Libyan News Agency