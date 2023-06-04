Al-Mangoush and Trabelsi discuss ways to support border security and confront smuggling and irregular migration.

The Designated Minister of Interior, Major General Imad Mustafa Trabelsi, discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Naglaa Al-Mangoush, today, Sunday, ways to support border security and confront smuggling, irregular migration and organized crime in order to preserve the security and stability of the country.

During the meeting, which was held between them at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Tripoli, the two sides also discussed efforts to follow up the file of children of Libyan women married to foreigners in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. 209 of 2022, in addition to discussing strengthening cooperation and coordination between the components of the two ministries.

Source: Libyan News Agency