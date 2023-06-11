Al-Lafi discusses with the Qatari ambassador to Libya bilateral relations and the file of national reconciliation.

The Vice-President of the Presidential Council, "Abdullah Al-Lafi," discussed today, Sunday, with the Qatari Ambassador to Libya, "Khalid Al-Dosari," the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Qatari ambassador said in a statement published by the Qatari embassy in Libya through its account on "Twitter" that his country supports the efforts of the Presidential Council in the file of national reconciliation.

The Qatari ambassador renewed his country's commitment to support the Libyan political track, relevant Security Council resolutions and all peaceful solutions that preserve Libya's unity, stability and sovereignty and achieve the aspirations of its people for development, prosperity and stability.

Source: Libyan News Agency