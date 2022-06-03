Al-Lafi assures President of the Supreme Court of the presidential council’s support for independence of the judiciary

Tripoli-The meeting held by the Vice-President of Presidential Council Abdullah Al-Lafi at noon Wednesday with President of the Supreme Court Mohamed Al-Hafi focused on reviewing the latest developments in Libya’s political file and the mechanism of supporting the national consensus dialogue between the two houses of parliament, as a prelude to drafting of the constitutional rule, which will leads the country to elections and ending the transitional stages.

During the meeting held at the Headquarters of the Supreme Court in Tripoli, the Vice President confirmed Council’s support for independence of the judiciary.

Source: Libyan News Agency