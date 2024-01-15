Al-Kabeer discusses with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo bilateral cooperation and international economic developments.

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, Al-Siddiq Al-Kabeer, discussed today, Monday, in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, with Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Hassan Abdullah, bilateral cooperation and international economic developments. The Central Bank stated that the meeting addressed many issues of common interest, including regional and international economic developments, exchanging banking and financial expertise, and enhancing cooperation in the field of combating money laundering and terrorist financing. Source: Libyan News Agency

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2024. Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.