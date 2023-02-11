Al-Ghabbash from Aleppo: Ambulances offered by Jordanian company joined the emergency system immediately

Aleppo, SANA- Health Ministry received on Saturday 10 ambulances offered by Mallouk Trading Company in Jordan to support the medical response in Aleppo.

The Syrian Trust for Development received the ambulances via Nasib Border Crossing in Daraa and transferred them immediately to the medical centers in Aleppo province

Health Minister Dr. Hassan al-Ghabbash said during the receiving of the cars in Aleppo province, that the cars immediately joined the ambulances and emergency system to meet the broadest possible segment at full speed, indicating that the response continues and will remain

The cars entered on Saturday morning via Nasib Border Crossing in Daraa to participate in the emergency and rescue operations in a number of provinces.

Daraa Governor Loae Kharita said, in a previous statement, that the cars were carried by two tankers within Nasib Border Crossing to be delivered to the Syrian Trust in Aleppo.

The initiative of Mallouk Trading Company and other companies came within solidarity with the Syrian people whose country has been affected by a devastative earthquake and in the framework of the fraternal relations between the two Syrian and Jordanian peoples.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA)