Al-Dabaiba reviews with Bin Qadara the development plan of the Oil Corporation.

The head of the government of national unity, "Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba," reviewed with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation, "Farhat bin Qadara," the corporation's development plan for the year 2023.

Bin Qadara stressed during a meeting held today that the plan to stabilize oil and gas production and increase it to 2 million barrels requires the solidarity of all state institutions, praising the Cabinet’s decision to approve an exceptional budget for the sector in the year 2022, which contributed to addressing the bottlenecks that the corporation suffers from, whether in the conditions of workers or previous commitments in favor of international companies, and the implementation of a number of developmental maintenance projects to stabilize production.

For his part, Al-Dabaiba praised the efforts of the Central Bank of Libya, the Audit Bureau, the High Council of Energy, the Extraordinary Budget Follow-up Committee, the Board of Directors of the Corporation and all workers in the sector, for their continuous efforts to support the sector and maintain its stability, stressing the need to reach production to the target rate in the Corporation’s plan approved by the High Council of energy.

Source: Libyan News Agency