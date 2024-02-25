Al-Dabaiba receives the German special envoy to Libya, Christian Bock, and his accompanying delegation

Prime Minister of the National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, received today, Sunday, at the Cabinet Office, the German special envoy to Libya, Christian Bock, and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, developments in the political situation in the region, especially in Libya's neighboring countries, were discussed in a way that serves stability in the region, economic cooperation between the two countries and the organization of a number of joint economic activities, especially in the fields of energy and renewable energy, were also discussed. Al-Dabaiba praised Germany's role in the Libyan file and its support for any local and international efforts aimed at stabilizing Libya, stressing his commitment to the meeting scheduled to be held by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya with the Libyan political parties and his support for all international efforts aimed at holding elections in accordance with fair laws and ending the transitional stages. The German envoy expressed his cou ntry's support for the efforts of UN envoy Abdullah Batili and Germany's desire for stability in Libya through the success of the electoral process. Source: Libyan News Agency