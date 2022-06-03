Al-Dabaiba Pays Tribute to former Mayor of Tobruk Municipality￼

Tripoli- Head of National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba, mourned the former mayor of Tobruk municipality, Faraj Hassan al-Mabri al-Obeidi, who passed away, Wednesday, offering his condolences to the Obaidat tribe and all social components in the eastern region.

Al-Dabaiba said in a tweet posted on his Twitter account, Sheikh Faraj Hassan Al-Mabri Al-Marimi Al-Obaidi left us today, and with his death we lose a man of reason, and patriotic voice whose wisdom we need today. My sincere condolences to ourselves and all social components of Cyrenaica that witnessed the deceased’s patriotism and wisdom.”

Source: Libyan News Agency