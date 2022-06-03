Al-Dabaiba follows up with Judicial Police prison conditions and specifications￼

Tripoli, – Prime Minister of Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba met, Tuesday, at the Prime Minister’s Office in the capital, Tripoli, with the head of the Judicial Police, in order to follow up on prison conditions and the availability of approved specifications, and to identify the problems they face.

The Prime Minister’s media office stated that Al-Dabaiba” issued instructions to hold an extended meeting with the Ministries of Justice and Finance to follow up on all difficulties and develop appropriate solutions to them.

Source: Libyan News Agency