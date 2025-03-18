Al-Baour and Korean Ambassador Discuss Resumption of Embassy Operations in Tripoli

Tripoli: Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Taher Al-Baour, received the Ambassador of Korea to Libya, Jang Jaehak, at the ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli yesterday. The meeting focused on reviewing the bilateral relationship between Libya and Korea, exploring opportunities to enhance cooperation in various spheres, and coordinating on issues of mutual interest.

According to Libyan News Agency, both parties emphasized the importance of resuming the operations of the Korean Embassy in Tripoli, ensuring the continuous presence of its staff. This discussion is aligned with the recent resumption of consular services to Libyan citizens, an initiative that has already contributed to strengthening economic and cultural ties between the two nations.