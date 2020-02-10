After historic Auschwitz trip, Muslim World League pays tribute to Srebrenica victims

On a visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa traveled to the Memorial Center in Potočari. The visit to the memorial comes just two weeks after his participation in the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, which made him the most senior Islamic leader ever to visit the camp.

“Today’s visit by the Muslim World League sends an important message: We will never allow a repeat of what happened at Srebrenica to anyone, anywhere in the world,” said Dr. Al-Issa, who is widely recognized as a global leader in the promotion of moderate Islam and interfaith partnerships.

“This place is a site of sorrow but also resolve for the Muslim world. It reminds us what the forces of hate can do if good people and those in a position of power do nothing to stop them,” Dr. Al-Issa said. “We are obliged to protect the memory and truth of the Srebrenica genocide and the mass atrocities against Bosnians in the 1990s, not only among Muslims around the world, but for all of humanity.”

Al-Issa was welcomed at the Memorial Center by President of the Steering Board Šefket Hafizović, Director Emir Suljagić, and representatives of the victims, witnesses, and family members of those who perished in the genocide.

“The Srebrenica Memorial Center is an institution that has an open door for all people who acknowledge the crime of genocide, want to proactively support our programs of education and dissemination of the truth about genocide, and are willing to work with us to prevent the crime of genocide from happening again,” Hafizović said.

“Dr. Al-Issa and the Muslim World League have been leaders in speaking out for the victims of genocide. He has elevated this essential cause so that it’s at the heart of inter-religious dialogue, both here in the region, everywhere else in the world.”

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1088292/Muslim_World_ League_pays_tribute.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/837598/Muslim_World_ League__Logo.jpg