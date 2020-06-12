Acting Libyan Embassy In The Kingdom Of Lesotho Discusses Cooperation Relations With The New Foreign Minister

Tripoli- The Chargé d’Affairs of the Libyan embassy in the Kingdom of Lesotho, Abdel-Hafiz Muhammad Mesbah Jaber, met the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations with the ruling coalition that was formed again in the Kingdom, “Mzibo Ramkoy.” His Excellency the Chargé d’Affairs briefed the latest developments in Libya, in particular the successive and accelerating victories of the Libyan army and the supportive force of the revolutionaries to the Government of National Accord. He also congratulated the Minister on choosing this position. For its part, the Foreign Minister of Lesotho expressed her gratitude for the visit, her support for the legitimacy in Libya and her rejection of the militarization of countries under any name, stressing that Libya is a very important country on the African continent and its stability is important to the region.

Source: Libya News Agency