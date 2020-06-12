Acting Libyan Embassy In The Kingdom Of Lesotho Discusses Cooperation Relations With The New Foreign Minister

- ticket title
- British Embassy In Libya: The Proliferation Of Mines And Remnants Of War In The Areas Of Clashes Is A Terrible Threat To The Lives Of Civilians
- Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell
- The French Ministry Of Defense Denies The Flight Of Its Warplanes Over Sirt City
- Tunisian Defense Minister: There Is No Deployment Of Any Foreign Forces In Tunisia, And The Solution In Libya Is Political
- The German Ambassador To Libya Discusses With The Mayor Of Al Bayda Municipality The Support Of Infrastructure Projects And The Promotion Of Economic Development
Acting Libyan Embassy In The Kingdom Of Lesotho Discusses Cooperation Relations With The New Foreign MinisterJune 12, 2020
Tripoli- The Chargé d’Affairs of the Libyan embassy in the Kingdom of Lesotho, Abdel-Hafiz Muhammad Mesbah Jaber, met the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations with the ruling coalition that was formed again in the Kingdom, “Mzibo Ramkoy.” His Excellency the Chargé d’Affairs briefed the latest developments in Libya, in particular the successive and accelerating victories of the Libyan army and the supportive force of the revolutionaries to the Government of National Accord. He also congratulated the Minister on choosing this position. For its part, the Foreign Minister of Lesotho expressed her gratitude for the visit, her support for the legitimacy in Libya and her rejection of the militarization of countries under any name, stressing that Libya is a very important country on the African continent and its stability is important to the region.
Source: Libya News Agency
