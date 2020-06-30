ACI Foundation Now Accepting Applications For The Middle East & North Africa Fellowship

First offered in 2019, the ACI Middle East Fellowship was awarded in April 2019 to Nancy Kachouh, a PhD student and research assistant in the Civil Engineering Department at the United Arab Emirates University. The Fellowship was awarded in 2020 to Siham Al Shanti, a graduate student in the Civil Engineering Department at the United Arab Emirates University.

The ACI Foundation also offers scholarships to graduate and undergraduate students pursuing a concrete-related degree or program. All international students meeting these requirements are eligible to apply for scholarships. Among other requirements, students must obtain two endorsements with one of the endorsements being from an ACI member. Each ACI Foundation scholarship includes:

An educational stipend of $5000 USD; and

Recognition in Concrete International and on the ACI Foundation’s website and social media.

The purpose of the ACI Foundation’s student fellowship and scholarship program is to identify, attract, and develop outstanding professionals for future careers in the concrete industry. For the 2020-2021 academic year, the ACI Foundation distributed more than $200,000 to twenty deserving students through the support of ACI, ACI chapters, generous donors, and industry partners. The ACI Foundation believes attracting students to the concrete industry provides both excellent career opportunities for students and helps to secure a bright future for the concrete industry. These fellowships and scholarships showcase the ACI Foundation’s goals of investing in people and the future of the industry.

The deadline for applications is November 2, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Additional application details are available at acifoundation.org/ scholarships.

The ACI Foundation was established in 1989 to promote progress, innovation, and collaboration and is a wholly owned and operated non-profit subsidiary of the American Concrete Institute. Three councils make up the ACI Foundation; the Strategic Development Council, committed to resolving the issues of new technology acceptance within the concrete industry; the Concrete Research Council, which funds and assists in the research of new concrete technologies; and the Scholarship Council which facilitates student fellowships and scholarships.

For more information, please contact:

Julie Webb

American Concrete Institute

248-848-3148

Julie.Webb@concrete.org