ACI Concrete Conference on Materials & Design to be Held in Amman, Jordan

FARMINGTON HILLS, Michigan, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Under the patronage of HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society, the American Concrete Institute (ACI), and Jordan Concrete Association, in collaboration with the Royal Scientific Society and Jordan Engineers Association, announce the ACI Concrete Conference on Materials & Design to be held 17-18 November, 2019, in Amman, Jordan.

This two-day conference will be held at the Royal Scientific Society and will convene leading experts along with concrete professionals to discuss topics such as fiber-reinforced polymer composites for reinforced-concrete construction, mass concrete, and troubleshooting concrete construction. ACI president & past chair of ACI Committee 318, Dr. Randall Poston, will lead a full-day session on the newly-released ACI 318-19 Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete.

Event speakers include:

Dr. Randall Poston – ACI President, Pivot Engineers

Mr. William Gold – BASF Corporation

Mr. Ahmad Mhanna – ACI Middle East Regional Director

Dr. Khaled Nahlawi – ACI Engineer

Dr. Charles Nmai – BASF Corporation

Mr. Fouad Yazbeck – Unimix

Ms. Kari L. Yuers – Kryton International Inc.

Additional details and registration information can be found at www.aci-amman.com.

